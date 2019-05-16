Crime
May 16, 2019

Traffic stop for obstructed plates leads to huge weapons seizure for Winnipeg police

Four men are in custody after Winnipeg police pulled over an SUV with an obstructed licence plate and found a treasure trove of weapons.

The SUV was travelling northbound on Watt Street around 12:40 a.m. on Wednesday when it was pulled over by police, who saw a hatchet in the vehicle.

A search of the SUV led to the seizure of not only the hatchet, but a knife, brass knuckles, two large machetes, a stun gun, a loaded sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun, numerous rounds of ammunition, and three masks.

The four suspects are facing more than 60 weapons-related charges between them.

Pierre Flett, 31, of Winnipeg; Roger Clint Genaille, 23, of no fixed address; Jason Hay, 35, of Beausejour, and Christopher Anthony Pirart, 32, also of Beausejour, are all in custody.

