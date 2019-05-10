Hatchet-wielding man threatened paramedics, say Winnipeg police

A Winnipeg man is behind bars after a bizarre incident in which he allegedly threatened paramedics with a hatchet, said police.

Police said paramedics were called to the 200 block of Vaughn Street Thursday evening in response to a report of a man in medical distress.

An ambulance brought the man to Health Sciences Centre in stable condition, but before he could be transferred to hospital, he pulled out a hatchet and started threatening the paramedics.

Police said the man was safely disarmed with a taser and taken into custody.

After he was medically cleared, the 24-year-old was arrested and charged with possessing a weapon and assault with a weapon.

While being transported to hospital, a male produced a hatchet and began acting in a threatening manner towards paramedics. Officers in the immediate area responded. A Taser was deployed and the male was safely disarmed. The male was detained in custody.https://t.co/NsomvMvVGw pic.twitter.com/GEz3yj3iZ0 — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) May 10, 2019

