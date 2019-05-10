Hatchet-wielding man threatened paramedics, say Winnipeg police
A Winnipeg man is behind bars after a bizarre incident in which he allegedly threatened paramedics with a hatchet, said police.
Police said paramedics were called to the 200 block of Vaughn Street Thursday evening in response to a report of a man in medical distress.
An ambulance brought the man to Health Sciences Centre in stable condition, but before he could be transferred to hospital, he pulled out a hatchet and started threatening the paramedics.
Police said the man was safely disarmed with a taser and taken into custody.
After he was medically cleared, the 24-year-old was arrested and charged with possessing a weapon and assault with a weapon.
