Winnipeg police arrest armed, body armour-clad man

An armed man wearing body armour was taken into custody by Winnipeg police Wednesday evening.

Police said they responded to a call of an armed man near Main Street and Inkster Boulevard around 6:15 p.m., and later tracked down the suspect near Rupertsland Avenue.

When he was taken into custody, police found he was in possession of a loaded .22 calibre semi-automatic, around $1,300 in cocaine, and almost $3,000 in cash. He was also wearing body armour.

Dustin Wayne Johnson, 23, faces charges of possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, carrying a concealed weapon, possessing a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, possessing a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, six counts of possessing a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, possessing proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and possessing body armour without a valid permit.

