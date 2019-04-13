Winnipeg man facing 35 charges after getting busted for improvised gun

A 19-year-old man with a memorable name is in custody facing 35 charges related to firearms and breaches of court orders.

Winnipeg police said Thunder Lightning Fontaine was arrested Thursday morning in the 300 block of Manitoba Avenue when he was spotted by officers who recognized there was an active warrant for his arrest.

READ MORE: Meth, a sword and an improvised gun found during Winnipeg traffic stop

Police said Fontaine led them on a short chase between houses and was eventually captured in a backyard.

A search of the suspect turned up an improvised “zip gun” firing device loaded with a .308 round, as well as a knife, ammunition, and parts to build two additional zip guns.

WATCH: Weapon used in Burrows Avenue assault was a homemade gun