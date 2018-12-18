Meth, a sword and an improvised gun found during Winnipeg traffic stop

Three Winnipeggers face multiple charges after a traffic stop turned up a zip gun, a sword, meth, and cash.

The vehicle was stopped early Monday morning on Maryland Street near Portage Avenue. The vehicle failed to signal, and the car was pulled over on Portage and Langside Street.

Police spotted the barrel of an improvised firing device (a ‘zip gun’) at the legs of the front passenger, and a further search of the vehicle turned up a sword on the floor next to the rear passenger seat.

The driver was found to have a suspended licence, and a search of one of the passengers turned up 5.2 grams of meth (estimated street value of $650) and around $265 in cash.

Katherine Lee Marie Plesier, 34, faces numerous weapons charges, as well as two counts of failing to comply with conditions, driving without a licence and driving while disqualified.

Joseph Daniel Degrace, 51, faces weapons and meth charges, as well as possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime.

Jeremy Andrew Wales, 28, faces weapons charges.

All three were detained in custody.

WATCH: Winnipeg police officer dragged by stolen truck