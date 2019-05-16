Cyclist struck on Laurier Avenue, Ottawa police investigating

A cyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a van on Laurier Avenue out front of city hall on Thursday morning.

Police closed Laurier between Nicolas and Elgin streets, and are asking motorists to avoid the area.

Police would later close Elgin Street and the eastbound lanes of the Mackenzie King Bridge as the investigation moved to a heavily damaged van.

Police say the driver of the van abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot. Police are actively searching for the driver.

Investigators are asking for help from members of the public who may have witnessed the incident. Anyone with video, phone images or dash cams are asked to contact Ottawa police at 613-236-1222 ext. 2481.

— More to come.