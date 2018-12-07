Cyclist killed in collision on Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway

A cyclist was killed on Friday morning as a result of a collision on the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway, Ottawa police say.

Police received a call at 6:46 a.m. saying a cyclist had been struck by a minivan. Police also confirmed that the cyclist died as a result of the collision.

As the incident occurred on the parkway, which is owned by the NCC and is therefore federal property, the RCMP are leading the investigation, which is still ongoing.

The westbound lanes of the parkway remain closed to traffic.

More to come.