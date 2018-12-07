Traffic
December 7, 2018 10:32 am
Updated: December 7, 2018 10:33 am

Cyclist killed in collision on Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway

By Local Online Journalist (Ottawa)  Global News

Ottawa police have confirmed that a cyclist died due to a collision on the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway.

Beatrice Britneff / Global News
A cyclist was killed on Friday morning as a result of a collision on the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway, Ottawa police say.

Police received a call at 6:46 a.m. saying a cyclist had been struck by a minivan. Police also confirmed that the cyclist died as a result of the collision.

As the incident occurred on the parkway, which is owned by the NCC and is therefore federal property, the RCMP are leading the investigation, which is still ongoing.

The westbound lanes of the parkway remain closed to traffic.

More to come.

 

 

