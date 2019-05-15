Hamilton area MP calls for RCMP to investigate contaminated soil dumping case

Flamborough-Glanbrook Conservative MP David Sweet wants the RCMP to investigate the Waterdown Garden Supplies case, citing alleged links to organized crime.

A group of residents living near Highway 5 in west Flamborough have long complained that contaminated soil has been dumped at the Waterdown Garden Supplies site.

Ontario’s environment ministry is investigating the allegations which involve a company called Havana Group Supplies, whose one minority owner is alleged to be Hamilton mobster Pat Musitano.

Four members of the management team of Havana Group Supplies are also facing eight fraud-related and forgery charges.

In a letter Wednesday to Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale and Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction Bill Blair, Sweet said, “This matter requires the immediate attention of the government and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.”

“The federal government needs to take serious action to target and eliminate organized crime in Hamilton before that violence becomes more widespread and innocent civilians get caught in the crosshairs,” said Sweet.

