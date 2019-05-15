Hamilton man wanted on Canada-wide warrant believed to be in Nova Scotia: police  

A 31-year-old man from Hamilton wanted on a Canada-wide warrant is believed to be in Nova Scotia, according to police.

The Hamilton Police Service says they’re looking for Jamal Morris, who is wanted on charges of sexual assault, assault, forcible confinement and uttering threats.

Police say the offences are related to an investigation that took place between February and October 2018, in which a person was sent to hospital with injuries.

Police added that the incidents were targeted, but declined to provide further details in order to protect the identity of those involved.

In a news release Wednesday morning, Halifax Regional Police shared Hamilton police’s news release on their behalf indicating Morris is believed to be in Nova Scotia.

Police say Morris should not be approached and if you see him to call 911.