Hamilton police issue Canada-wide warrant for wanted man

Hamilton police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for the arrest of a wanted man.

Police say they’re looking for Jamal Morris, 31, who’s wanted on charges of sexual assault, assault, forcible confinement and uttering threats.

Jamal Morris is wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant. Call 911 if you know where he is. #HamOnt. https://t.co/QDUiDlqCjD pic.twitter.com/l6sE2uZIzK — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) May 3, 2019

Police say the offences are related to an investigation that took place between February and October 2018 in which an individual was sent to hospital with injuries.

Investigators believe it was a targeted attack.

Police are asking the public to call 911 if the suspect is seen in the community.