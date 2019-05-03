Hamilton police issue Canada-wide warrant for wanted man
Hamilton police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for the arrest of a wanted man.
Police say they’re looking for Jamal Morris, 31, who’s wanted on charges of sexual assault, assault, forcible confinement and uttering threats.
Police say the offences are related to an investigation that took place between February and October 2018 in which an individual was sent to hospital with injuries.
Investigators believe it was a targeted attack.
Police are asking the public to call 911 if the suspect is seen in the community.
