May 1, 2019 11:54 am

Canada-wide warrant issued for man wanted by Hamilton police

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for Solomon Houlder, 25. Hamilton police say he's been evading arrest since 2018.

A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for 25-year-old Solomon Houlder.

Hamilton Police Service claims he’s been evading arrest for several violent offences since November 2018.

Police believe the crimes allegedly committed by Houlder were targeted; however, they say members of the public should not approach him.

Hamilton police added that they “are not releasing further details in order to protect other parties involved.”

Houlder, of no fixed address, is facing charges of assault, trafficking, kidnapping, forcible confinement, and failing to comply with probation.

Crime
