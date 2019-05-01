Canada-wide warrant issued for man wanted by Hamilton police

A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for 25-year-old Solomon Houlder.
READ MORE: Police issue warrant for Hamilton teen facing violent assault charges
Hamilton Police Service claims he’s been evading arrest for several violent offences since November 2018.
Police believe the crimes allegedly committed by Houlder were targeted; however, they say members of the public should not approach him.
READ MORE: Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant for human trafficking offences in Saskatchewan
Hamilton police added that they “are not releasing further details in order to protect other parties involved.”
Houlder, of no fixed address, is facing charges of assault, trafficking, kidnapping, forcible confinement, and failing to comply with probation.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.