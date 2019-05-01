Canada-wide warrant issued for man wanted by Hamilton police

A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for 25-year-old Solomon Houlder.

READ MORE: Police issue warrant for Hamilton teen facing violent assault charges

Hamilton Police Service claims he’s been evading arrest for several violent offences since November 2018.

Police believe the crimes allegedly committed by Houlder were targeted; however, they say members of the public should not approach him.

READ MORE: Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant for human trafficking offences in Saskatchewan

Hamilton police added that they “are not releasing further details in order to protect other parties involved.”

Houlder, of no fixed address, is facing charges of assault, trafficking, kidnapping, forcible confinement, and failing to comply with probation.