Police issue warrant for Hamilton teen facing violent assault charges
Hamilton police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man accused of several violent offences.
An arrest warrant has been issued for 19-year-old Rory Costello of Hamilton.
Police say he has been evading arrest since Sept 2018, for multiple assault charges including assault with a weapon and sexual assault.
Costello is also accused of criminal harassment and uttering threats.
“Police believe the incidents were targeted,” said Hamilton Police Service in an official release. “However, if you see Rory Costello, do not approach him. Contact 911 immediately.”
Police added that they are not releasing further details in order to protect other parties involved.
