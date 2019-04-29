Man wanted after allegedly assaulting, harassing elderly man in Oakville

Halton police are looking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who allegedly assaulted and harassed an elderly man in Oakville.

Police say for several months, a man had been contacting a 70-year old man at a commercial business in the town.

They add that the suspect escalated his behaviour by allegedly threatening and assaulting the victim on the afternoon of March 11.

The suspect is described as a white man, 6-6’3″ tall with a heavy build, short brown hair and a clean-shaven face.

He was wearing a dark coat, blue jeans and dark casual shoes with white bottoms.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau Det. Const. Brown at 905-825-4747 ext. 2275.