3 men wanted on Canada-wide warrants in connection with man’s murder in west-end Toronto

Toronto police have issued Canada-wide arrest warrants for three men wanted in connection with the shooting death of a 26-year-old man in Toronto’s west end earlier in May.

Police said Blain Gerrado Grindley was found unresponsive by officers in a townhouse complex on John Garland Boulevard, near Humber College Boulevard, after 1 p.m. on May 1.

The Toronto resident was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a press conference on Thursday afternoon, Toronto police identified three men wanted for first-degree murder in the investigation. Investigators said the suspects should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

The first suspect is Brampton resident Michael Smith, 29, and he is described as 5’4″ and 170 pounds with black hair in braids.

Mississauga resident Andrae Douse, 21, is also wanted and he is described at 5’5″ and 165 pounds.

Another Mississauga resident wanted in the case is 27-year-old Dayne Sitladeen. He is described as 5’8″ and 146 pounds.

Homicide squad Det. Steve Henkel said an extensive video canvass was done at time of the murder. He said working with police partners in the Greater Toronto Area as well as witness interviews, investigators were led to the three suspects.

“I’m appealing to Mr. Douse, Mr. Smith and Mr. Sitladeen to contact a lawyer of your choice, and make arrangements to turn yourself in at the nearest police station,” said Henkel. “This investigation is continuing and (is) far from over.”

He added that he could not discuss the motives behind the murder.

Global News spoke to Grindley’s mother, Allison Ashley, on Thursday and she described her son as fun and loving. She said she wanted him to be remembered as someone who cared deeply for his family and friends.

Anyone with information was asked not to approach the suspects, and to call 911 immediately.

–With files from Erica Vella