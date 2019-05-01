Crime
May 1, 2019 2:52 pm
Updated: May 1, 2019 3:24 pm

Man dead after daylight shooting near Humber College

By Web Writer  Global News

Toronto police say a man is dead after a daylight shooting occurred near Humber College in the Rexdale area.

Officers responded to the call at 1:16 p.m. in the area of John Garland and Humber College boulevards, just east of the school.

Investigators said the victim was approximately in his mid-20s to 30s.

He was unresponsive when crews arrived on the scene and was located with injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is the city’s 21st homicide of the year.

