Man dead after daylight shooting near Humber College
Toronto police say a man has been pronounced dead after a daylight shooting near Humber College.
Officers responded to the call at 1:16 p.m. in the area of John Garland and Humber College boulevards, just east of the school.
Investigators said the victim was approximately in his mid-20s to 30s.
He was unresponsive when crews arrived on the scene and was located with injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is the city’s 21st homicide of the year.
