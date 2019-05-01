Man dead after daylight shooting near Humber College

Toronto police say a man has been pronounced dead after a daylight shooting near Humber College.

Officers responded to the call at 1:16 p.m. in the area of John Garland and Humber College boulevards, just east of the school.

Investigators said the victim was approximately in his mid-20s to 30s.

He was unresponsive when crews arrived on the scene and was located with injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is the city’s 21st homicide of the year.

*update*

Shooting: John Garland Blvd/ Humber College blvd

– male has been pronounced deceased

– investigation continued

#GO785029 @TPS23Div ^ka — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) May 1, 2019