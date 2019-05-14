Vancouver city council votes to test lower speed limits on residential streets

Vancouver city council has unanimously voted to test out lowering speed limits on residential streets from 50 km/h to 30 km/h.

The idea was promoted by Vancouver Green Party Coun. Pete Fry, who wants to see the province drop the default speed limit on local streets.

WATCH: Does speed kill? This Mountie says the math is clear

“It’s not just about fatalities, it’s about serious life-changing injuries that have devastating effects on families and individuals,” Fry said.

An unexpected amendment was put forward by NPA Coun. Melissa De Genova, who said cyclists should be part of it.

READ MORE: Advocates want North Shore to lower speed limits from 50 km/h to 30 km/h on residential streets

“It wasn’t the original intent of the motion, but it’s the outcome of the motion,” Fry said. “I’m not sure how we can address the cyclist component because they aren’t registered under the Motor Vehicle Act and they don’t have insurance.”

Staff will now be looking at specific neighbourhoods to test out the lowered speed limit, hopefully by the end of this year.

The idea is part of the global Vision Zero movement that seeks to reduce pedestrian fatalities.

READ MORE: Calgary City Council votes to move forward with study of residential speed limit reduction

“The evidence tells us that the odds of surviving an impact by a vehicle if you are a pedestrian are significantly increased if you’re struck by a vehicle at 30 km/h versus 50 km/h,” Fry said last month.