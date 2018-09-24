Calgary City Council votes to move forward with study of residential speed limit reduction

City of Calgary administrative staff will move forward with a plan to develop the best recommendation for reducing the speed limit on some residential streets.

Councillors voted eight to six on Monday to endorse a motion calling for speeds to be reduced by up to 20 kilometres per hour.

Councillor Druh Farrell led the charge earlier this month to see the unposted limits on neighbourhood streets reduced to 30 km/h. When that proposal was met with mixed reactions, she said a speed limit of 40 km/h could be a good compromise.

The default speed limit for Calgary streets, unless otherwise posted, is 50 km/h.

City staff have a year to compose their report, which will be presented to the transportation and transit committee in the fourth quarter of 2019. The report will look at whether a 30 km/h limit or a 40 km/h limit would be better.

It will include an engagement and implementation plan along with a map of what roadways would be affected by the change.

The neighbouring City of Airdrie has had a speed limit of 30 km/h on residential streets since the early 1980s.

— With files from Lisa MacGregor, Aurelio Perri