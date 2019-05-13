Robbers use truck for ATM smash and grab at grocery store in St Catharines: Niagara police

Police in St. Catharines are looking for two suspects who pulled off an early morning smash and grab for an ATM at a grocery store on Monday.

Niagara Regional Police Service says officers were dispatched around 4:30 a.m. to check out a report of a commercial break in at the Food Basics Store on 275 Geneva St. near the QEW.

Officers arrived on scene minutes later to find the front glass to the store had been broken.

Upon examination, it was determined an ATM had been torn from its mounts by a pickup truck.

Investigators believe the truck fled, with the ATM, westbound on North Service Road.

Damage from the theft is estimated at $5000.

One of the suspects is believed to have been wearing a camouflage hooded sweatshirt, a dark-coloured face covering, gloves and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

