Police say Brantford man’s 34 charges include torching a car wash and attempting to pinch an ATM

A Brantford man is facing 34 charges after an alleged crime spree which saw him attempt a smash-and-grab and commit arson. say police.

Hamilton police say they’ve have tied 24-year-old Ben Curley of Brantford to two crimes, one in late February and the other in March.

On the evening of Feb. 28, around 10:30 p.m., police believe Curley lit an empty vehicle on fire inside a car wash bay at the Gas Trac gas bar on Barton Street East.

Hamilton fire had to put out the blaze which engulfed the carwash bay and caused significant damage.

Days later during the overnight of March 3, Hamilton police allege Curley backed a pickup truck into an EZ Mart on Barton Street in the east side, attempting to steal an ATM.

Witnesses reported a man exiting the truck and attempting to steal the ATM machine inside. The suspect reportedly got back into the truck moments later, after failing to remove the ATM, and fled the scene.

Detectives say Curley was likely involved in a number of other incidents involving stolen autos, theft of gas and driving offences.

His 34 charges also include multiple break-and-enters, prohibited driving, theft over $5,000, possession of fentanyl, failure to remain, dangerous driving and vehicle theft.

