TDSB set to table report outlining over $50M in cuts

Global News has learned the Toronto District School Board will be releasing a report on Monday outlining how it intends to save more than $50 million in response to a projected budget shortfall due to changes in funding from the Ontario government.

The report is set to be tabled at a meeting of the board’s finance budget and enrollment committee at 4:30 p.m. and will be webcast to the public live.

Sources said the TDSB need to find $54.4 million in savings next year to make up for cuts by the Ford government and a structural budget shortfall.

The Progressive Conservative government announced cuts to education funding in March, including increasing the average class size for Grades 4 to 8 from 23.84 to 24.5 – a move the board says will cost it nearly $10 million next year.

The Toronto board said it will also lose another $7.9 million because of the province’s move to reduce funding for designated early childhood educators.

The proposed plan will include recommendations from staff on where the board should trim to achieve balanced books.

For the past several weeks, the TDSB said they will need to make difficult decisions in order to find savings.

After the initial report is tabled there will be multiple committee meetings before the report goes to the full school board for discussion and final approval in June.

The province has faced sharp criticism for its changes to education funding, with school boards in Toronto, Peel region and eastern Ontario writing to Education Minister Lisa Thompson to tell her that the bump means they can offer fewer elective courses, such as in the arts and skilled trades.

With files from The Canadian Press