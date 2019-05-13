Woman dies after Walmart hit-and-run in Stratford: police

A woman has died after being hit by a vehicle in a Walmart parking lot over the weekend, according to police in Stratford.

Emergency services responded to the parking lot at 920 Ontario St. shortly past 11 a.m. on Sunday, and transported a female pedestrian to Stratford General Hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Police released an update in the case shortly before 5:30 p.m., saying the victim had died from her injuries and that the woman driving the white van involved in the incident — who originally drove away from the scene — had turned herself in.

Police aren’t releasing information about the victim yet.

They say charges are pending against the driver of the Volkswagen Routan, who is only being identified so far as a 30-year-old woman from Stratford.

