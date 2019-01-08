Suspect wanted in hold up of Strathroy Walmart

The hunt is on for a man who allegedly tried to steal about $2,000 worth of products from a Strathroy Walmart and threatened an employee.

Strathroy-Caradoc Police say they responded to the store on Carroll Street East just after 6 p.m. on Sunday. Officers say a male suspect threatened a worker with a weapon and tried to run off with merchandise, which was dropped and recovered.

Police describe the suspect as white with a slim build, between five feet five inches and five feet eight inches, and with brown hair. He was wearing a leather jacket and a grey ball cap.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Const. Vandenberg of Strathroy-Caradoc Police at 519-245-1250 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).