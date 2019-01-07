2 men, 1 teen facing 43 counts after string of robberies: Strathroy-Caradoc police

Two men, ages 20 and 25, and a 16-year-old boy are facing a total of 43 criminal charges in connection with a string of robberies between Dec. 12 and Jan. 2.

The first incident occurred just before 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 12 when police were called with reports of a theft of gas in Mount Brydges.

Over the following 10 hours, police say officers were called to the robbery of a variety store in Strathroy, a break and enter at the Mount Brydges Foodland, a break-in at a residential garage in Mount Brydges and a break-in at a nearby residence.

Police say the suspects were seen in a vehicle reported stolen out of London and that they attempted to steal another motor vehicle at another nearby garage.

On Dec. 25, police say a suspect entered a variety store in Mount Brydges brandishing a knife and demanding cash. Money was taken and the clerk was not injured, according to police.

On Jan. 2, the same variety store was allegedly robbed again when police say a suspect threatened the clerk with a knife and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. After fleeing, police say the suspect was involved in a crash and was arrested in the backyard of a nearby residence.

The following day, the Strathroy-Caradoc Police Service, the OPP, Chippewa First Nation Police Service and St. Thomas Police Service jointly conducted a search warrant of a residence.

As a result of the investigation, police say a 20-year-old Chippewa First Nation man faces 19 charges and a 25-year-old Chippewa First Nation man faces five charges.

A 16-year-old boy faces a total of 19 charges in connection with the Dec. 13, Dec. 25 and Jan. 2 incidents, according to police.