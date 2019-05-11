‘Human-caused’ wildfire breaks out near Fraser Lake in central British Columbia

A wildfire has broken out in B.C.’s Central Interior, and fire officials believe it to be human-caused.

B.C. Wildfire Service said the fire broke out Saturday and is burning roughly five km east of Fraser Lake, which is just west of Prince George.

The fire is currently 10 hectares, and Molly Blower from B.C. Wildfire said residents in the area are believed to be OK.

“There are evacuations for residents being assessed,” she said. “At this time the fire is suspected to be human-caused.”

Blower said 16 firefighters are on site along with air tankers.

Residents in the area who sent pictures to Global News said the fire appears to be spreading quickly, describing lots of smoke in the air.

BC Hydro reported nearly 20,000 customers in the region were without power Saturday afternoon due to a transmission circuit failure.

Those outages included parts of Fraser Lake along with Houston, Prince Rupert and Smithers.

BC Hydro wouldn’t say whether the outages were connected to the wildfire.

Another wildfire was discovered Saturday north of Fort St. John in the Charlie Lake area, which B.C. Wildfire Service said was less than a hectare in size.

— With files from Erin Ubels