B.C. man charged with manslaughter in 2017 death of 4-month-old baby in Maple Ridge

A B.C. man will face trial this summer for the suspicious death of a baby girl in Maple Ridge two years ago.

Patrick Jayson Clemente, who turns 26 this year, is charged with manslaughter in connection with the sudden death of a four-month-old on June 28, 2017.

On that date, Ridge Meadows RCMP were notified that an infant had been brought to hospital the night before.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called in and the baby girl died in hospital just after 11 p.m.

On June 29, 2017, IHIT officers were seen investigating at a home near 116 Avenue and 236 Street in Maple Ridge.

At the time, police said the incident appeared to be isolated and there were no public safety concerns.

Clemente’s trial is scheduled for July 15 in New Westminster Supreme Court.