Garage explosion near Tillsonburg sends man to hospital

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate the cause of an explosion near Tillsonburg.

Norfolk County firefighters were called to a reported structure fire on Main Street of Courtland just after 10 p.m. Thursday.

When fire crews arrived at the scene, they found a man who had apparently suffered injuries from a small explosion that had occurred in a garage.

He was transported to hospital by Oxford County EMS.

“Any time an explosion occurs or a patient is admitted to a hospital due to injuries sustained from a fire or explosion, the Ontario Fire Marshal’s office must be contacted,” said Norfolk County Fire Prevention Officer Michael Atkins.

No damage estimate has been set.