Durham woman killed in head-on collision between pickup and jeep in Clarington

A Durham region woman was killed following a head-on collision in Clarington on Thursday night.

Around 9:35 p.m., Durham Regional Police Service responded to the head-on collision involving two vehicles on Bowmanville Avenue, just north of Taunton Road.

READ MORE: Whitby man charged after police say he tortured and killed two dogs

Police say witnesses claim that a southbound pickup truck veered into the northbound lane and struck a jeep.

Road closed for serious MVC on Bowmanville Ave (Reg Rd 57) between Taunton and Clarington Concession Rd 6. Please use alternate route. — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) May 10, 2019

The driver of the jeep, a 31-year-old woman from Nestleton, was found without vital signs, police said. Nestleton is 15 kilometres east of Port Perry.

The name of the victim has yet to be released.

A 35-year-old male passenger from Scugog suffered serious injuries. He was transported to a Toronto-area trauma hospital where he remains in stable condition, police said on Friday morning.

One of two dogs in the jeep had to be euthanized due to its injuries. The other dog sustained serious injuries.

READ MORE: Durham MPP pushes for Bowmanville GO extension

Police said the driver of the pickup suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The 60-year-old Scugog man was transported to a Toronto trauma unit where he remains in stable condition.

The road was closed for several hours as police investigated.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to call Det.-Const. Bill Scott of the Traffic Services Branch at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5217 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.