Whitby man charged after police say he tortured and killed two dogs

Durham Police charge Whitby man after he allegedly tortured and killed two small dogs.

A 23-year-old Whitby man is facing charges after police say he was caught on video killing two small dogs in the town of Whitby.

The incident took place near a plaza in the area of Thickson Road and Burns Street East and was captured on a surveillance video, police say. The video shows the suspect torturing and killing two white Maltese-cross dogs, then was seen leaving in his vehicle, police say.

Police say the suspect disposed of the remains in Lake Ontario. Investigators were able to recover the bodies and conduct a post-mortem. The suspect was arrested and taken to a local hospital for a mental health assessment.

Durham police charged the man with two counts of cruelty to animals. He was released on a promise to appear.

