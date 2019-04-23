Crime
April 23, 2019 9:14 am

Woman arrested for dumping 7 puppies in California dumpster: police

By Staff The Associated Press

Police in Coachella, California arrest a woman after she was caught on surveillance video throwing a bag of seven puppies into a dumpster that were later rescued by a homeless man who heard their cries.

A woman has been arrested for allegedly throwing seven newborn puppies into a Southern California dumpster.

Riverside County authorities arrested 54-year-old Deborah Culwell on Monday at her Coachella home.

Surveillance video showed a woman get out of a car and drop a bag containing the pups into a dumpster behind an auto parts store on Thursday.

A man rummaging for recyclables found the dogs.

KABC-TV reports that authorities believe the three-day-old terrier mix pups might not have survived the day’s 90-degree heat if they hadn’t been found within an hour of being dumped.

Authorities say they found another 30 dogs at Culwell’s home. They were impounded.

Culwell could face charges of animal cruelty. She remained jailed and it’s unclear whether she has an attorney.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

