April 22, 2019 11:36 am

Woman caught on camera throwing 7 puppies into dumpster in Coachella, California

By Staff The Associated Press

Police in Southern California are searching for a woman who was caught on camera throwing seven puppies into a dumpster.

Authorities are trying to identify a woman captured by security cameras tossing seven newborn puppies into a dumpster in Southern California.

The Riverside County Department of Animal Services released surveillance video of the woman pulling up to a dumpster behind an auto parts store in Coachella Thursday afternoon.

The video shows her stepping out of a white Jeep and peering into a dumpster used for recyclables before dropping a plastic bag into the trash dumpster and driving away.

A man who rummaged through the trash shortly afterward spotted the bag and took it to the store.

Authorities said the puppies, believed to be three-day-old terrier mixes, may not have survived the 90-degree heat had they not been found within an hour of being dumped.

