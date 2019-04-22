Woman caught on camera throwing 7 puppies into dumpster in Coachella, California
Authorities are trying to identify a woman captured by security cameras tossing seven newborn puppies into a dumpster in Southern California.
The Riverside County Department of Animal Services released surveillance video of the woman pulling up to a dumpster behind an auto parts store in Coachella Thursday afternoon.
The video shows her stepping out of a white Jeep and peering into a dumpster used for recyclables before dropping a plastic bag into the trash dumpster and driving away.
A man who rummaged through the trash shortly afterward spotted the bag and took it to the store.
Authorities said the puppies, believed to be three-day-old terrier mixes, may not have survived the 90-degree heat had they not been found within an hour of being dumped.
