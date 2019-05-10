Durham MPP pushes for Bowmanville GO extension

A Durham MPP is pushing the Ontario government to prioritize the Bowmanville GO extension project.

MPP Lindsey Park has written a letter to transportation minister Jeff Yurek about the matter.

She said Metrolinx has discovered major issues with the proposed plan from the previous government.

Among those concerns: the project taking years longer to build than expected, going way over budget and a lack of full-day service.

“We’re working on it right now and I’m hoping it’s a solution that equals or betters the previous government’s timeline,” said Yurek.

Park said Metrolinx is currently researching four options that will still get the GO train to Bowmanville, as was initially intended.

