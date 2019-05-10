Nearly 7,000 dressers recalled in Canada over tipping hazard after toddler death

Health Canada has recalled the Libra 3-drawer chest, made by Quebec-based South Shore Furniture Ltd., after a toddler was killed when it tipped over.

The chests were recalled because “it may tip over if not securely anchored to the wall.”

While there were no reported incidents in Canada, Health Canada says there were two reported incidents in the U.S.

One resulted in the death of a two-year-old child, while the other resulted in a child receiving minor injuries such as bruises and scratches.

There were 6,930 units sold in Canada, and another 315,600 sold in the U.S. and Mexico, between 2009 and 2018. It was sold through online retailers like Amazon and Walmart.com.

If you have purchased the dresser, Health Canada recommends contacting the company to receive a free repair kit.

The company also says people should “place it in an area that children cannot access.”

If you have purchased the chest, you can call South Shore toll-free at 855-215-4932 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at SouthShoreFurniture.com.