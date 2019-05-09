French-inspired Dream Lottery home unveiled in southwest London
There’s a new dream home in the Forest City.
On Thursday afternoon, officials with the Dream Lottery unveiled another of its Ultimate Grand Prize home options, the Jefferson Provincial French Dream Home.
READ MORE: Spring 2019 Dream Lottery launches with showcase of Ironwood Road home
Inspired by idyllic French countryside estates, the southwest London home sits across from the Jefferson Industrial Dream Home on Ironwood Road, near Boler Mountain.
Officials are hoping the new home’s unveiling will bring a boost to ticket sales.
Manager of marketing and communications for the St. Joseph’s Health Care Foundation Ryan Byrne says all proceeds from the lottery go to hospitals in London.
“That means additional dollars to support new areas of care, technology, and equipment that sometimes the government isn’t able to fund,” Byrne said.
READ MORE: 25 current, former Fanshawe College employees hit jackpot in Dream Lottery
More than 60 per cent of tickets have been sold and Byrne expects that number to rise as Mother’s Day weekend approaches.
“We are anticipating an early sellout.”
Tickets for the Dream Lottery can be purchased at the lottery’s website.
The lottery’s Loyalty Draw will see 3,500 people win a free ticket, five win ‘Date Nights for a Year’, and one lucky winner will receive a ‘Date Night in Paris’.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.