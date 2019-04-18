Canada
April 18, 2019 5:25 pm
Updated: April 18, 2019 5:27 pm

Spring 2019 Dream Lottery launches with showcase of Ironwood Road home

By News Announcer  980 CFPL

From left to right: Ron Mikula, London Health Science Foundation board chair; Michelle Campbell, St. Joseph's Healthcare Foundation president and CEO; Scott Fortnum, president of Children's Health Care Foundation.

William Huynh/Corus Radio London
London’s Dream Lottery aims to make some Londoners’ dreams come true while supporting a good cause.

On Thursday morning, officials unveiled one of this spring’s dream homes at 2162 Ironwood Rd. near Boler Mountain. The grand prize winner will have to choose between the house, another home on the same road, a cottage in Grand Bend or $1 million.

 

Jillian Summers with Upstaging Limited was responsible for the staging and interior design for all three homes up for grabs this year.

“My whole goal this year with all three Dream Lottery homes was to show different styles,” she explained.

“One home was industrial, the one across the street is French provincial, and of course, we have the beautiful cottage in Grand Bend.”

In addition to the Dream Homes, the 50-50 draw is also returning along with other prizes, including trips or cash. New this year, however, is the introduction of “memberships.”

“What that means is when you order your tickets online or by phone, you can pre-register your order so that you are in for all future lotteries,” said Heather McCarron with the Dream Lottery.

“No need to worry about missing out on any draws, you’ll be guaranteed to get your tickets right at the start of future lotteries.”

The Dream Lottery proceeds support the Children’s Hospital, St. Joseph’s Hospital and the London Health Science Foundation.

Tickets can be purchased online, by phone at 519-488-7100 or toll-free at 1-866-802-4117 or at participating Shoppers Drug Mart locations.

