Prime minister to meet with mayor on visit to Edmonton Friday

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Edmonton on Friday, during which time he will meet with Mayor Don Iveson.

The pair will meet ahead of the prime minster’s speech at the Edmonton Convention Centre, where he is set to speak about the federal government’s Municipal Infrastructure Top-Up program.

The funding, announced in the 2019 federal budget, is meant to double the amount of money that municipalities get through the gas tax transfer for 2018-19, and give much needed support for local priorities.

The budget outlined the funding could be used to complete projects currently underway, and help address short-term priorities including road repair, expanding bus fleets and and building water treatment facilities.

Natural Resources Minister and local MP Amarjeet Sohi will also be on hand for the announcement Friday morning.