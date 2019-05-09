Canada
May 9, 2019 7:58 am
Updated: May 9, 2019 7:59 am

Justin Trudeau thanks community for helping tackle floods in Bracebridge

By Staff The Canadian Press

Sandbags and collected and filled in Bracebridge, Ont., amid flooding on Sunday, April 28.

Shallima Maharaj/Global News
A A

BRACEBRIDGE, Ont. – Justin Trudeau was in Bracebridge, Ont., Wednesday in the aftermath of heavy flooding.

Trudeau thanked emergency responders, civic leaders and volunteers for helping deal with the situation.

He said the community showed real resilience.

READ MORE: Some areas in Muskoka beginning recovery from floods

The prime minister also praised members of the Canadian Armed Forces for helping flooded areas.

Bracebridge, more than two hours north of Toronto was flooded in 2013, but this year was far worse.

Trudeau also warned that more extreme weather events will occur in future as the climate changes.

WATCH: Bracebridge homeowner talks about flooding impact (May 1)

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
bracebridge
Bracebridge flooding
Cottage Country
cottage country flooding
cottage country floods
Justin Trudeau
PM Trudeau
trudeau

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.