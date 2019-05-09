Pedestrian killed in Hwy. 2 collision west of Brockville

A fatal collision has closed the eastbound lanes of Highway 2 in Woodbridge, Ont.

Several OPP vehicles and emergency response teams attended the scene at Highway 2 and Fulford Point Road on Thursday afternoon.

The collision happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. when a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

According to OPP, the person who was hit was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police are not releasing any details about the victim at this time.

The road will be closed at the intersection of Fulford Point Road and Highway 2 while OPP investigators determine the cause of the collision.

