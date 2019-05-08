1 killed, 2 injured in serious crash east of Airdrie

One person was killed and another two were injured in a serious crash near Airdrie on Wednesday afternoon.

EMS said paramedics were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash at Range Road 285 and Highway 567, east of Airdrie, just after 1 p.m.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 75-year-old man was airlifted to Foothills Medical Centre by STARS Air Ambulance in life-threatening condition. His condition was later upgraded to stable.

A woman was also taken to Foothills Medical Centre with serious injuries, EMS said.

RCMP said in a news release at 1:20 p.m. that traffic was being diverted around the scene of the collision. No update was available from RCMP as of 5:55 p.m.