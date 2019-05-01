Fatal crash involving motorcycle, truck near Sicamous under investigation

A fatal collision involving a motorcycle and a transport truck along the Trans-Canada Highway on Tuesday is under investigation, according to Sicamous RCMP.

The collision occurred at approximately 3:40 p.m., near Cambie Solsqua Road in Malakwa, which is between Sicamous and Revelstoke.

The highway was closed for several hours while the crash scene was investigated.

Police say an east-bound motorcycle with a lone rider crossed the centre line and collided head-on with a west-bound transport truck.

The motorcycle rider, a 53-year-old woman from the area, died at the scene. The truck driver was not injured.

Police say the cause of the collision is under investigation by Trans Canada East Traffic Services and the B.C. Coroners Service.

Anyone with information regarding this collision who has yet to speak with police is asked to call Trans Canada East Traffic Services in Golden at 250-344-2221 and quote file 2019-1958.