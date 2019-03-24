N.B. RCMP investigating fatal collision involving snowmobile and train

A 69-year-old man from Chipman, N.B., has died after a collision between a snowmobile and a train.

Police say that on Saturday at approximately 9:25 a.m., officers received a report of a snowmobile that had collided with a train in Chipman, N.B.

The 69-year-old died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

RCMP continue to investigate the cause of the crash.