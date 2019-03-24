Crime
March 24, 2019 8:56 am

Police pull over driver in Newfoundland, find he has $18K in unpaid fines

By Staff The Canadian Press

Police say they pulled over a driver in Conception Bay South, N.L., and discovered he had $18,000 in unpaid fines.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says officers made a traffic safety stop at about 10:20 p.m. on Saturday.

They say the man was also driving with a suspended licence and no insurance.

Police say he was ticketed under the Highway Traffic Act and his vehicle was impounded.

