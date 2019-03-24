Police pull over driver in Newfoundland, find he has $18K in unpaid fines
Police say they pulled over a driver in Conception Bay South, N.L., and discovered he had $18,000 in unpaid fines.
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says officers made a traffic safety stop at about 10:20 p.m. on Saturday.
They say the man was also driving with a suspended licence and no insurance.
Police say he was ticketed under the Highway Traffic Act and his vehicle was impounded.
