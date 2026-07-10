Second suspect wanted after fatal tent fire in Ontario city

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A second suspect is wanted in connection with a fatal tent fire in Greater Sudbury that police are investigating as a homicide.

Detectives have identified 31-year-old Bryan Eshquib as a suspect in the June 11 fire at Energy Court that claimed a life, according to a Sudbury police news release.

He is wanted on charges of first-degree murder, arson with disregard for human life and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

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Emergency crews were called to two tents on fire at Energy Court encampment at about 3:40 a.m. on June 11.

After the flames were extinguished, firefighters found a deceased person inside one of the tents.

The victim was later identified as a 41-year-old Greater Sudbury man. His name has not been released.

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Police previously arrested 33-year-old Brandon Gramling-McEwan in connection with the case.

He was charged with first-degree murder, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, two counts of arson with disregard for human life, two counts of arson causing property damage and possession of incendiary material.

Police are asking anyone with information about Eshquib’s whereabouts to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers.

The allegations have not been proven in court.