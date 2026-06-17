Man charged with 1st-degree murder after fatal tent fire in Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

A 33-year-old man wanted in connection with a fatal tent fire in Greater Sudbury has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder, police say.

The arrest comes nearly a week after emergency crews responded to two tents on fire at Energy Court at about 3:40 a.m. on June 11.

After extinguishing the flames, firefighters located a deceased individual inside one of the tents.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police initially treated the fires as suspicious before later confirming the case was being investigated as a homicide.

Detectives identified a suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest.

Following a post-mortem examination, the victim was identified as a 41-year-old Greater Sudbury man. His name has not been released out of respect for his family.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators determined several individuals were seen fleeing the two tents immediately after the fire began at about 3:20 a.m.

Brandon Gramling-McEwan was arrested Tuesday and is charged with first-degree murder, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, two counts of arson with disregard for human life, two counts of arson causing property damage and possession of incendiary material.

Police said Gramling-McEwan was held in custody overnight and is scheduled to appear in bail court on Wednesday.

The investigation remains ongoing.