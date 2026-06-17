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Canada

Man charged with 1st-degree murder after fatal tent fire in Ontario

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted June 17, 2026 2:05 pm
1 min read
A 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after a fatal tent fire in Sudbury. View image in full screen
A 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after a fatal tent fire in Sudbury. Spencer Colby/ CP
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A 33-year-old man wanted in connection with a fatal tent fire in Greater Sudbury has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder, police say.

The arrest comes nearly a week after emergency crews responded to two tents on fire at Energy Court at about 3:40 a.m. on June 11.

After extinguishing the flames, firefighters located a deceased individual inside one of the tents.

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Police initially treated the fires as suspicious before later confirming the case was being investigated as a homicide.

Detectives identified a suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest.

Following a post-mortem examination, the victim was identified as a 41-year-old Greater Sudbury man. His name has not been released out of respect for his family.

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Investigators determined several individuals were seen fleeing the two tents immediately after the fire began at about 3:20 a.m.

Brandon Gramling-McEwan was arrested Tuesday and is charged with first-degree murder, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, two counts of arson with disregard for human life, two counts of arson causing property damage and possession of incendiary material.

Police said Gramling-McEwan was held in custody overnight and is scheduled to appear in bail court on Wednesday.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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