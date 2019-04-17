Fatal collision closes eastbound Hwy. 401 through Milton

One person has died following a three-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Milton on Wednesday afternoon.
Provincial police say the crash happened near Guelph Line.
Ornge Air Ambulance did respond to the area, but did not transport anyone. It’s not known if anyone else was seriously hurt.
The eastbound lanes of Highway 401 were closed between Guelph Line and Highway 25.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
More to come…
