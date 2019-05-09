Pedestrian deaths make up half of Manitoba road fatalities so far, says MPI

Pedestrians made up almost half of the total fatalities on local roads this year so far, according to Manitoba Public Insurance.

MPI said six of the 14 people involved in fatal crashes in 2019 weren’t in a car when they were killed.

On average, a dozen pedestrians are killed in Manitoba each year, another 130 are injured, and roughly half of pedestrian deaths occur at intersections.

MPI’s Satvir Jatana said the upcoming Canada Road Safety Week (May 14-20) is a perfect time to encourage the public to consider pedestrian safety on Manitoba roads.

“This annual awareness campaign focuses on behaviours that put drivers, passengers and other road users most at risk: distracted driving, impaired driving, non-seatbelt use, speeding and incidents involving vulnerable road users,” said Jatana.

“Pedestrians can be particularly vulnerable since they don’t have a ton of steel protecting them like occupants within a vehicle.”

Canada Road Safety Week is an initiative led by the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police and is part of the broader Canada’s Road Safety Strategy 2025 campaign, which aims to make Canadian roads the safest in the world.

