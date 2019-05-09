Fatal Crash
May 9, 2019 1:19 pm

94-year-old man dead after single-vehicle crash in New Brunswick: RCMP

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

RCMP are investigating a fatal crash in New Brunswick.

New Brunswick RCMP say a 94-year-old is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 11 near Tracadie, N.B., on Thursday.

Police say officers responded to a report of the crash just after midnight.

The crash is believed to have occurred when a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado traveling in the southbound land hit a steel post before veering to the right and coming to rest in the ditch.

A 94-year-old man from Losier Settlement, N.B., the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Police say their preliminary investigation indicates speed may have been a factor in the crash.

An RCMP reconstructionist attended the scene and the Mounties say their investigation is ongoing.

