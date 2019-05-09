Seat belt helps N.S. man walk away from crash unscathed

Police say a 65-year-old man walked away from a rollover collision without serious injuries, thanks in part to his decision to buckle up.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the crash between Larry Uteck Boulevard and Hammonds Plains Road happened around 2 p.m.

The RCMP, Halifax Regional Police and Halifax Fire arrived to find the truck had flipped on its roof in the ditch. Investigators believe the cap of the truck’s bed flew off, causing the vehicle to flip several times and land in the ditch.

Police say the driver from Wolfville, N.S., was the only person in the vehicle, was wearing a seat belt and safely exited the vehicle on his own.

He was taken to hospital as a precaution,

“Buckling up is one of the best ways to improve the chances of survival in a collision,” police said in a news release. “A seat belt should be used properly, be in good condition and only be worn as directed by the manufacturer.”

“Seat belts save lives. Please make buckling up a habit.”