2 teens, 1 man charged in Whitchurch-Stouffville prom after-party murder

York Regional Police say the 18-year-old suspect wanted in the prom after-party homicide turned himself in late Wednesday night and the two boys found hiding in the bushes near the scene with firearms are directly linked to the murder.

Police said Jahdea Paterson, who had a Canada-wide arrest warrant issued Wednesday, was charged with first-degree murder.

A 17-year-old boy is also charged with first-degree murder. A 16-year-old boy is charged with accessory after the fact with murder.

Police were called to a large mansion-style home, that was an Airbnb rental used to host the party, on Bloomington Road near Highway 48 around 4 a.m on May 3 for a shooting.

READ MORE: Homicide investigating prom party death at Airbnb rental in York Region

Rizwaan Wadee, 18, was found dead in the upstairs part of the house.

Insp. Thai Truong told reporters at a press conference Thursday morning said the most frustrating part for officers is that when they arrived on scene “nobody was in the house” and “there wasn’t a single person in the area.”

Police believe Wadee was shot and killed about 20 minutes before they arrived on scene, and it was 15 minutes before they received a 911 call.

“Not a single person that we know about had tried to assist Mr. Wadee, or stayed on scene.”

Truong said the house on Bloomington Road contained a prom after-party with about 400 students from in and around the region as many schools had prom that night.

Police are looking to speak to students who were at the party as they continue their investigation into the homicide.

“We understand there is concern for cooperation but we’re looking at a young man who has just turned 18 that was killed,” said Truong.

WATCH: Three males arrested on murder charges in prom after-party shooting: Police

Truong said shortly after 12:30 a.m., a group of six to eight individuals showed up at the party where there were several hundred teenagers at the time. He said this group consisted of the 16-and 17-year-old boys and Patterson.

The three facing charges were not directly invited to the party, Truong said, but had come with others who were invited.

About half-an-hour after the shooting, police located the two boys hiding in the bushes nearby on Bethesda Road and were charged with multiple firearm offences at the time. At the time, they were found with multiple weapons but would not say how many or what type.

READ MORE: 18-year-old wanted for 1st-degree murder in death of student at Whitchurch-Stouffville prom after-party

Patterson will appear in a Newmarket courthouse Thursday.

Police said they have no information so far that the victim knew the three who are charged in his murder prior to the incident.

Police also said they are co-operating with the schools connected to the after-party in seeking information.

York police are stressing those who were at the scene to reach out to them directly with information, videos or photos at 1-866-876-5423 or by email at homicide@yrp.ca or through Crime Stoppers anonymously 1-800-222-8477.