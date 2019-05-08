Winnipeg Blue Bombers bring back linebacker

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have brought back a player who had a cup of coffee with the club three years ago.

The Bombers announced they’ve signed linebacker Nick Temple on Wednesday.

Temple, 26, spent time with the blue and gold during the 2016 season. He only appeared in a single regular season game, but spent much of the season on the practice roster before getting released in September.

Most recently Temple was playing in the AAF with the San Antonio Commanders before the league folded. He appeared in seven games where he recorded 20 tackles and one forced fumble.

The team also announced they’ve released defensive end Noble Nwachukwu who was just signed in February.

The Blue Bombers are scheduled to open rookie camp on May 15.

