Blue Bombers “Top up the Trenches” in 2019 CFL Draft

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers had a total of nine picks in the 2019 CFL Draft on Thursday Night, and they used five of them to bolster their ranks on the Offensive and Defensive Lines. The Blue Bombers had the fourth overall pick and took University of Windsor OL Drew Desjarlais who played left and right guard during his 27 game career for the Lancers.

Desjarlais, who is 6-2 and 307 pounds, spoke with Christian Aumell on the 680 CJOB Sports Show following his selection.

The Bombers also had the fifth overall pick and went for 6-5, 255 pound University of Tennessee Defensive End Jonathan Kongbo who suffered a torn ACL midway through the 2018 season, but should be fully recovered by early summer.

Former Oak Park running back Brady Oliveira of the University of North Dakota was Winnipeg’s second round pick, and could very well be the heir apparent to Andrew Harris, another ex-Raider.

GM Kyle Walters returned to the trenches for his third and fourth round picks, selecting DL Connor Griffiths of the UBC Thunderbirds and Center Asotui Eli from the University of Hawaii.

Mount Allison Wide receiver Malik Richards, DL Tariq LaChance of the Bisons, Toronto DB Nick Hallett and DB Kerfalla Exume were selected in the fifth through ninth rounds.

It was also a big night for the U of M Bisons, who tied the school’s 2002 record with a total of seven players selected.

OL Zach Williams led the way when he was taken 28th overall in the third round by Calgary. Wide Receiver Shai Ross was a 5th round selection by Edmonton. Joining LaChance in the sixth round was DL Chris Larsen who went to Ottawa. Fellow DL’s Derek Dufault and Samson Abbott were seventh round selections of Hamilton and Ottawa respectively.

And rounding out the Bison picks was running back Jamel Lyles who is staying in his home province after being taken by the BC Lions.